Stefanos Rokos | Athens | April 7 – May 7

In “The Two Temples,” vibrant contemporary Greek artist Stefanos Rokos presents a series of works inspired by a trip to Japan – and the country’s mythology and religious customs – taken just before the outbreak of the pandemic. On show at the Zoumboulakis Gallery’s Kolonaki Square branch, the show consists of mixed-media paintings on paper or canvas, two woodcuts, an animation film and a book. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zoumboulakis Galleries, 20 Kolonaki Square, tel 210.360.8278, zoumboulakis.gr