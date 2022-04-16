Holy Week Concerts | Athens | April 17, 18 & 20

Inspired by Greek Orthodox Easter, the Athens Concert Hall is hosting three special events during Holy Week, starting on Sunday with “The Lament of the Virgin Mary,” a lengthy medieval poem in rhyming verse that was sung by women describing Christ’s ordeals as gleaned from scripture. Then, on Monday, mezzo-soprano Angelica Cathariou joins the Athens String Quartet for “Cantate Domino,” a concert with works by Franz Schubert and the prolific Greek composer Philippos Tsalahouris. On Wednesday, maestro Myron Michailidis will lead the Athens State Orchestra and the choirs of state broadcaster ERT and the Municipality of Athens in Brahms’ “Tragic Overture,” Wagner’s Prelude and “Death of Isolde” from the opera “Tristan & Isolde,” and Mozart’s Requiem.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr