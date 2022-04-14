John Craxton | Athens | To September 11

The Benaki Museum celebrates the life and work of Philhellene painter and designer John Craxton (1922-2009) with a show that will run at its flagship space in Kolonaki before heading to Crete in the fall and then to London. Featuring many unknown works from the Craxton Estate, the show comprises 90 career-spanning pieces, ranging from prints and drawings to paintings and a large-scale tapestry Craxton created after being exiled by the Greek junta in 1967. The exhibition also features photographs and memorabilia related to the artist himself. Curator Ian Collins will be conducting guided tours in English on May 8, 21 and 26. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, visit benaki.org.

Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias, Kolonaki, tel 210.367.1000