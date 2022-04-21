London Philharmonia | Athens | May 7

Finnish conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali, a rising star in his field, joins the ranks of such greats as Toscanini, Klemperer, Karajan and Muti in leading the London Philharmonia Orchestra, and together they are coming to the Athens Concert Hall on May 7, with Seong-Jin Cho, winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, on the piano. The program comprises Gioachino Rossini’s “Semiramide” overture, Sergei Prokofiev’s Concerto for piano and orchestra No 2, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4. Tickets range from 22 to 80 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr