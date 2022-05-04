On Ownership | Athens | May 5 & 6

“New Old Properties” is the title of a discussion being hosted by the Goethe Institute in Athens to explore the notion of ownership. The event brings together scholars, artists and activists from different parts of the world in a discussion on modern ideas of property, while also taking a particularly close look at the evolution of Athens, from its rapid gentrification to issues surrounding the return of cultural artifacts, and the vigorous development of the suburbs. The discussion, which starts at 10 a.m. on both days, will be in English with simultaneous Greek translation.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, tel 210.366.1044, goethe.de