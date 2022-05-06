WHAT'S ON

Naomi Novik | Online | May 7

Naomi Novik | Online | May 7

The Hellenic American Union and Metaichmio publications have invited award-winning American writer Naomi Novik to talk to her fans in Greece – via Zoom – on May 7. Designed for teens and young adults aged 12 and over, the event is organized on the occasion of the publication in Greek or Novik’s trilogy “The Scholomance,” the story of a teenage sorceress trying to survive the tribulations of black magic school. The discussion will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek and starts at 6 p.m. It is free of charge, with registration via hau.gr

Books
READ MORE
Michael Llewellyn-Smith | May 19
WHAT'S ON

Michael Llewellyn-Smith | May 19

Anastasia Archonti Retrospective | Athens | To June 30
WHAT'S ON

Anastasia Archonti Retrospective | Athens | To June 30

Horrorant Film Festival | Athens & Thessaloniki | May 5-15
WHAT'S ON

Horrorant Film Festival | Athens & Thessaloniki | May 5-15

On Ownership | Athens | May 5 & 6
WHAT'S ON

On Ownership | Athens | May 5 & 6

Trio el Greco | Athens | April 30
WHAT'S ON

Trio el Greco | Athens | April 30

Electras of the World | Athens | April 28 – May 10
WHAT'S ON

Electras of the World | Athens | April 28 – May 10