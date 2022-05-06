Naomi Novik | Online | May 7

The Hellenic American Union and Metaichmio publications have invited award-winning American writer Naomi Novik to talk to her fans in Greece – via Zoom – on May 7. Designed for teens and young adults aged 12 and over, the event is organized on the occasion of the publication in Greek or Novik’s trilogy “The Scholomance,” the story of a teenage sorceress trying to survive the tribulations of black magic school. The discussion will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek and starts at 6 p.m. It is free of charge, with registration via hau.gr