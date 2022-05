Hailed for his contemporary take on classic rockabilly, garage rock, jazz and soul, American singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse is stopping in Greece for two gigs on his tour promoting his latest album, “Promenade Blue.” The popular act will be appearing at the Piraeus Club Academy in Gazi, with shows starting at 9.45 p.m. Tickets can be booked online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

