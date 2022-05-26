Gardens Festival | Athens | May 26-29

Organized by the Athens Art Network, the Gardens Festival is a fun event featuring free concerts in different public spaces around the Greek capital. The program starts on May 26 with Tanguerissimo performing (starting at 8 p.m.) classic tangos inspired by 1950s Buenos Aires at Agiou Georgiou Square in Akadimia Platonos, with dancers from a local school. The following day, the Marios Strofalis Quartet and vocalist Irini Toumbaki will perform love songs at Eleftherias Park on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, starting at 7.30 p.m., while on May 28, the action moves to the basketball court in the park next to Larissis Train Station with Latin music and dancing from Martha Moreleon and local dance groups. The final evening is all about swing music and dancing, with the ManoucheDrome band and the Rhythm Hoppers dance ensemble performing at Pangrati Park, at 8 p.m.