Alpha Mission – Delos | Athens | May 30

A pioneering project aimed at raising awareness about climate change with a concert will be broadcast live from the archaeological site of Delos on the sacred Cycladic island of the same name to The Athens Concert Hall and other venues. Alpha Mission – Delos features the European Union Youth Orchestra, together with Ukrainian and Russian musicians, as well as soloists the Crimean-born and Berlin-based violinist Diana Tishchenko and Greek virtuoso Sokratis Sinopoulos on the lyra, in a concert titled “The [Uncertain] Four Seasons.” This algorithmic recomposition of the Vivaldi classic is an initiative of AKQA and Jung von Matt, composer Hugh Crosthwaite, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Monash Climate Change Communications Research Hub to underscore the uncertainty about the future of our planet if we do not act urgently. The performance is dedicated to the pioneering Greek composer Vangelis, who died earlier this month. Admission is free and doors open at 7.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr