Cigarettes After Sex | Athens | June 6 & 7

Hailed by Vogue as one of the hottest and sexiest bands around right now, Texas-based dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex is playing at Athens’ Technopolis cultural complex for two nights on June 6 and 7. After their 2021 smash-hit EP “I,” the American band went on to score more major successes with tunes like “Affection,” “K” and “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby.” Tickets can be purchased online at viva.gr or public.gr, as well as at Public, Wind, Evripidis and Media Markt stores.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300