Kavakos for Ukraine | Athens | June 4

Critically acclaimed Greek violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos returns to the stage of the Athens Concert Hall for a charity concert in aid of children fleeing the war in Ukraine alone or with their families. The concert – featuring works by Bach, Mozart, Brahms and Sibelius – will be performed by the Athens State Orchestra, with Kavakos and Dmytro Udovychenko on violin, and Ilias Ion Livieratos on viola. Tickets range from 20 to 70 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr