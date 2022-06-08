WHAT'S ON

Panos Tsagaris | Athens | June 9 – July 29

In “The Seed,” New York-based Greek artist Panos Tsagaris takes inspiration from this powerful symbol of life, rebirth and cycles, to explore the notion of divinity as embodied by various metaphysical theories and Western and Eastern theological schools of thought. His new series of paintings, works on paper and sculptural elements were created from spring 2020 onward and were influenced by the pandemic’s impact on the artist. Opening hours after Thursday’s 7 p.m. launch are Mondays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, kalfayangalleries.com

