The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony from the USA is touring Greece and will be joining forces with the Underground Youth Orchestra of Athens for one show at the Rematia Theater in Halandri. The concert is organized by the American College of Greece in cooperation with the Halandri Municipality. Admission to the family-friendly event is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis, and doors open at 9 p.m.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias, tel 210.685.5898