Plissken Festival | Athens | June 12 & 13

The Plissken Festival of contemporary dance music returns to Athens with an impressive lineup headlined by UK-based electronic, trip-hop and downtempo DJ Bonobo (Simon Green) and Canada’s Caribou (Dan Snaith). Other acts taking the stage or manning the decks at the Technopolis cultural complex include female rap star Princess Nokia and British up-and-comer Slowthai, surf-pop act Beach Bunny, Norwegian sensation Boy Pablo and Palestinian techno queen Sama’ Abdulhadi. Tickets cost 39 euros per day or 70 euros for both, and can be purchased online at viva.gr or at the stores of Wind, Evripidis, Yoleni’s and Reload, as well as at the door on the night.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 210.346.0981