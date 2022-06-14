WHAT'S ON

Tartuffe | Athens | June 16-18

Tartuffe | Athens | June 16-18
[Jan Versweyveld]

The Comedie-Francaise and world-renowned director Ivo van Hove return to the Athens Festival with a new production of “Tartuffe” based on the unpublished text of the original and banned version of Moliere’s play. “Tartuffe or The Imposter” is a scathing criticism of hypocrisy in the guise of piety, written by Moliere in 1664. It premiered in Paris earlier this year and marks the 400th anniversary of the French playwright’s birth. It also features original music by two-time Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat. For details and tickets about the Athens shows at the Pireos 260 venue, visit aefestival.gr.

Theater
READ MORE
The Courtyard of Miracles Musical | Athens | February 11-25
WHAT'S ON

The Courtyard of Miracles Musical | Athens | February 11-25

Leopoldstadt | Athens | February 10
WHAT'S ON

Leopoldstadt | Athens | February 10

When We Went Electronic | Athens | November 5 & 6
WHAT'S ON

When We Went Electronic | Athens | November 5 & 6

Prometheus Bound | Epidaurus | August 20-22
CULTURE

Prometheus Bound | Epidaurus | August 20-22

Age of Crime | Athens | July 7 & 8
WHAT'S ON

Age of Crime | Athens | July 7 & 8

Ioanna Portolou | Athens | June 15-18
WHAT'S ON

Ioanna Portolou | Athens | June 15-18