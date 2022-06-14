Tartuffe | Athens | June 16-18

The Comedie-Francaise and world-renowned director Ivo van Hove return to the Athens Festival with a new production of “Tartuffe” based on the unpublished text of the original and banned version of Moliere’s play. “Tartuffe or The Imposter” is a scathing criticism of hypocrisy in the guise of piety, written by Moliere in 1664. It premiered in Paris earlier this year and marks the 400th anniversary of the French playwright’s birth. It also features original music by two-time Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat. For details and tickets about the Athens shows at the Pireos 260 venue, visit aefestival.gr.