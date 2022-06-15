Ennio Morricone Tribute | Athens | June 16

The Italian all-female orchestra Ensemble La Muse – an offshoot of the famed Rondo Veneziano – is playing a tribute to the great and late Ennio Morricone at the Tae Kwon Do Arena in southern Athens. The ensemble will perform iconic tracks penned by the Italian composer for films like “The Mission,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Once Upon a Time in the West” and “Cinema Paradiso,” as the relevant scenes from the films will be screened in the background. Tickets range from 15 to 40 euros and can be purchased at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

Tae Kwon Do Arena, 2 Moraitini, Palaio Faliro