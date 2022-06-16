SNF Nostos | Athens | From June 17

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s annual festival opens on Friday at the SNF Cultural Center in southern Athens and comprises exhibitions, interactive events and VR experiences, with the overarching theme this year being health. To launch the program, the SNF is inaugurating “A Template for Future Hospitals,” a project funded by the foundation and run by the workshop of famed Italian architect and SNFCC mastermind Renzo Piano on designing model medical facilities that aspire to the ancient Greek principles of healing. It will also unveil two interactive installations by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, among other fascinating events. To learn more, visit snfnostos.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000