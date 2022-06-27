Irish Wings | Paxos | July 8

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and songwriter Paul Muldoon presents Muldoon’s Picnic, a jamboree of Irish music and poetry featuring virtuoso fiddle player Martin Hayes, legendary Irish Celtic rock band Horslips and Athens-based traditional Irish music band Iernis, whose line up also includes Chrysoula Kechagioglou, recently returned from Dublin where she appeared in concert with Andy Irvine. The concert is brought to Paxos by Irish Wings, part of the highly respected Paxos Music Festival. The concert begins at 9 p.m. For more details, contact Kathryn Baird at [email protected]

Old School Yard, Loggos, www.paxosfestival.com