The Mysteries of Transition festival, a series of events leading up to the western Attica town of Elefsina’s role as European Capital of Culture in 2023, has announced its program for the month of July. It includes film screenings, dance and theater performances, concerts and educational activities, taking place in different iconic locations and venues around the industrial town. For more, visit 2023.eleusis.eu.

