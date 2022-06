The celebrated Canadian jazz pianist, singer and songwriter starts her European tour in Athens with a show at the Herod Atticus Theater on June 30 in support of the Aurora charity for people with hematological diseases. The show is organized by the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr).

