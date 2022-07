Award-winning Greek choreographer Katerina Andreou laments the loss of the promise of the 1980s and 1990s in a solo show as part of the Athens-Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr), exploring her voice as a woman and an engaged citizen. At Building E of the Pireos 260 venue, on July 8 and 9.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy