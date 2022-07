The Byzantine and Christian Museum (byzantinemuseum.gr) is hosting an exhibition of 65 photographs by Vassilis Artikou, who has captured the powerful spiritual quality of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lalibela in the highlands of Ethiopia, in black-and-white. Titled “In Drum and Dance,” the series is being shown beside the museum’s collection of Ethiopian Christian icons.

