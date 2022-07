Alexander Raptotasios brings Sophocles’ “Antigone” into the present, reimagining it as a comment on how media shape public opinion, for the Athens-Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). The show runs to July 7 at Building H of the Pireos 260 venue, with English surtitles.

