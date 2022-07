The American avant-garde performer takes the stage at the Herod Atticus Theater on July 10, with her pioneering blend of music, poetry and multimedia. The show is part of the Athens-Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr).

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy