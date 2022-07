The acclaimed Greek choreographer teams up with eight hot names on the local hip-hop scene for “Axes,” a new piece premiering at the Athens and Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr).

The show is part of the festival’s Layers of Street series on urban culture and will be on stage at the Pireos 260 venue’s Stage D on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Foniadakis will be available for a post-performance talk with the audience on the first night.