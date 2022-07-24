Tosca | Athens

Argentina’s Hugo de Ana directs the Greek National Opera’s revival of its 2012 production of Giacomo Puccini’s ever-popular yet heart-wrenching drama “Tosca,” for the Athens & Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr).

Playing on July 28-31 at the capital’s Herod Atticus Theater, the production is conducted by Phillippe Auguin and stars Kristine Opolais alternating with Cellia Costea as Floria Tosca, Ramon Vargas and Giorgio Berrugi as Mario Cavaradossi, and Dimitri Platanias and Tassis Christoyannis as Scarpia.