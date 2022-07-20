Agamemnon | Epidaurus

Pioneering German stage director Ulrich Rasche continues his fascinating exploration of ancient Greek theater, with a much-anticipated production of Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon,” the first part of the great tragedian’s “Oresteia” trilogy, at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on July 22 & 23.

Part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr), the performance is a co-production by the festival and the Residenztheater, and will be making its world premiere.

It will have Greek and English surtitles.