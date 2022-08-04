Kournos | Limnos

Running to August 9, this year’s Kournos Festival – founded in 2021 by opera singers and Limnos natives Anastasia Kotsali and Leto Messini – is dedicated to the centenary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe.

In this spirit, the festival’s program is centered around a series of concerts that explore the powerful ties between the northeastern Aegean island and the cultural legacy of Asia Minor, including folk melodies, rebetika and much more.

Other events include a show of photographs of local people and places. Details are available on the festival’s Facebook page.