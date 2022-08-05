Young Music Artists | Samos

The Munich-based nonprofit Schwarz Foundation presents the 12th edition of its Samos Young Artists Festival at the island’s Ancient Theater of Pythagorion.

Running August 7-13, the event features talented musicians from different countries and from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds, with the aim of reviving the ancient Greek notion of uniting people through different forms of expression.

The program starts with Traverssia, a project described as a meeting of bossa nova and fado, on August 7, followed, successively, by the Odeon strings ensemble in work by Tchaikovsky and Schubert; masters of trumpet and piano Sergei Nakariakov and Maria Meerovitch; a concert highlighting the creative bond between Frederic Chopin and Auguste Franchomme; a chamber music evening; another of baroque music with baritone Tassis Christoyannis; and, lastly, on August 13, a closing concert with pieces by Felix Mendelssohn and Nikos Skalkottas.

All the concerts start at 9 p.m.