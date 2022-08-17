WHAT'S ON

Landscapes | Thessaloniki

The Thessaloniki Museum of Photography (momus.gr) in the northern port city’s iconic pier complex presents a group show of works on the theme of “Landscape Stories.” The participating artists are Pericles Boutos, Panos Charalampidis & Mary Chairetaki, Katerina Digoni, Konstantinos Gdontakis, Kostas Kapsianis, Petros Koublis, Demetris Koilalous, Yiannis Koukourakis, Ioannis Konstantinou, Babis Kougemitros, lliana Meintani, Rea Papadopoulou, Kosmas Pavlidis, Achilleas Tilegrafos, Konstantinos Tountas, Marinos Tsagkarakis, Jeff Vanderpool and Yorgos Yatromanolakis. The show, which includes shots of archaeological sites taken by drone, a study of Marathon beyond its historical character and shots underscoring man’s impact on the natural environment, comes to a close on August 28.

