John Craxton | Athens 

The Benaki Museum (benaki.org) celebrates the life and work of Philhellene painter and designer John Craxton (1922-2009) with a show that will run at its flagship space in Kolonaki through September 11 before heading to Crete in the fall and then to London. Featuring many unknown works from the Craxton Estate, “A Greek Soul” comprises 90 career-spanning pieces, ranging from prints and drawings to paintings and a large-scale tapestry the English artist created after being exiled by the Greek junta in 1967. The exhibition also features photographs and memorabilia related to the artist himself.

