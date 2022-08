There are just a few days left to catch Deborah Segun’s solo show at The Breeder (thebreedersystem.com) before it comes down at the end of the month. In this show, titled “You Keep Going Through It, I’m Just Coming Back From It,” the Nigerian artist celebrates women and the female figure by digging into the history of portraiture and giving us her fresh take on the genre.

