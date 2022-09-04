Arc Festival | Athens | September 6 – October 2

Seeking to reflect people’s need to feel a sense of belonging in an environment of global turmoil, shifts and violent changes – from war and climate change to migratory waves – this year’s Arc for Dance festival has been titled “Fall into Place.” The festival is taking place at different venues and includes many sideline events, but its core consists of seven innovative dance acts, performing at the Municipal Theater of Piraeus. You can find a detailed program at arcfordancefestival.gr.

