Santorini Experience | Santorini | September 23-25

After a two-year hiatus, the Santorini Experience is back, and it’s bigger with the addition of a half-marathon aimed at further showcasing the stunning southern Aegean island’s natural, cultural and historical attractions. The three-day event starts with a 5-mile run on September 23 and is followed by the 21.1k half-marathon on September 24, winding through the villages of Oia, Imerovigli and Fira. The customary 2.4-kilometer swimming race, held on September 25, meanwhile, stretches from the volcano inside the caldera to the old port of Fira. For more details, visit Santorini-experience.com.

