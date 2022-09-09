Maraveyas Beach Bash | Attica | September 10
Upbeat singer and TV music show presenter Kostis Maraveyas is throwing an end-of-summer bash at the First Voula Beach this weekend, inviting special guests from the roster of popular and emerging local talent, while also entertaining the audience with some of his own hit songs. Guests will include Monsieur Minimal, the Swingin’ Cats, Fivos Delivorias and Giorgos Papageorgiou, among others. Tickets can be purchased online at viva.gr, by phone on 11876 or in person at Wind, Public and Media Markt stores.