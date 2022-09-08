WHAT'S ON

Kolonos Festival | Athens | September 8-25

Organized by the City of Athens, the annual Kolonos Fetsival, hosted at the open-air theater on the historic district’s Hill of Hippio Kolonos, from September 8-25. The program comprises plays – including the Argo Theater’s “Prosfygaki” (Young Refugee) commemorating the anniversary of the 1922 Asia Minor Catastrophe, playing on September 9 – lots of live music ranging from traditional Pontic tunes to jazz with the Athens Big Band, and more. Book a seat via Ticket Services (ticketservices.gr, tel 210.723.4567), though the information on the site is only available in Greek.

