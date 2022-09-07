Carmen Reimagined | Athens | September 8

Principal ballerina at the Royal Ballet in London Natalia Osipova comes to Athens’ iconic Herod Atticus Theater with an interpretative dance drama based on Georges Bizet’s classic opera, “Carmen.” Hailed as a bold and modern version of the classic tale, choreographer Didy Veldman’s “Carmen Reimagined” is set in the present day and also stars Jason Kittelberger and Isaac Hernandez, as well as emerging stars Eryck Brahmania and Hannah Ekholm. It also features newly composed music by Dave Price. Tickets can be bought online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

