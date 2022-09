In his latest series of work, which is on show at the Kapopoulos gallery’s branch on Spetses, French transplant Benoit Pare takes inspiration from all the islands of the Saronic Gulf. Viewing them through a pop-art/comic book lens, the artist – who also teaches kids at the Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital school – seeks to bring out their playful and light-hearted characteristics, to evoke a sense of fun and adventure.

