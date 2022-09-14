Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 21-23

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Navarino Challenge (navarinochallenge.com for details and registration) comprises more than 30 activities taking place at the Costa Navarino resorts and the seaside town of Pylos in the southwestern Peloponnesian region of Messinia. Promoting wellness and a healthy lifestyle, the three runs – 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km – are the main attraction, bringing together professional and amateur participants, including people of all ages and abilities from all over the world. Participants in the half-marathon will be joined by Greek-American ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes and will be introduced to some of the region’s most beautiful parts, including the Gialova Lagoon and Voidokilia beach, both part of the Natura 2000 network. This is the only trail running route in Greece that combines sand, soil and asphalt. This year’s event also introduces a soccer section supported by top international player Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool FC and the Greek national team.

