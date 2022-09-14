Corfu Festival | Corfu | To September 24

The Thessaloniki State Orchestra will be paying tribute to the great Maria Callas with a performance at the stunning Old Fortress of Corfu on September 19, in what is one of the highlights on the program of the Ionian island’s ongoing end-of-summer festival. Other dates worth noting are September 21 for the performance of Euripides’ “Medea” at the same location, and also September 24, when the church of the island’s patron saint, Agios Spyridonas, will host an evening of love songs from the Ionian islands.

