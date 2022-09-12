Mariza Rizou | Athens | September 18
After a successful winter residency at the Stavros tou Notou club, singer Mariza Rizou has gone on tour with a new program of covers and original works. As the crowning event of her tour, she will be appearing at Athens’ Vrachon Theater in the suburb of Vyronas, where she has teamed up with the Smiyl sign language school to offer the entire concert in Greek sign language so it can also be enjoyed by individuals with hearing difficulties. For reservations, Ticket Services (ticketservices.gr, tel 210.723.4567).