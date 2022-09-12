Mariza Rizou | Athens | September 18

After a successful winter residency at the Stavros tou Notou club, singer Mariza Rizou has gone on tour with a new program of covers and original works. As the crowning event of her tour, she will be appearing at Athens’ Vrachon Theater in the suburb of Vyronas, where she has teamed up with the Smiyl sign language school to offer the entire concert in Greek sign language so it can also be enjoyed by individuals with hearing difficulties. For reservations, Ticket Services (ticketservices.gr, tel 210.723.4567).

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy