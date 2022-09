In his solo show at Kalfayan’s 11 Haritos Street branch (kalfayangalleries.com), “Popolodisenzaparola” (People Without Words), Albanian artist Adrian Paci explores the power and sociopolitical role of “language” in a new series of ceramic sculptures and textile works. The theme is influenced by Paci’s acquaintance with a man with Asperger syndrome, who compulsively kept handwritten notes in an enigmatic language of his own.

