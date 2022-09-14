WHAT'S ON

The Politics of Liberation | Athens | Fridays

Starting this Friday and on the same day every two weeks through June, the Greek branch of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation (rosalux.gr) has invited respected academics and philosophers to conduct a series of seminars in English on the theme “The Politics of Liberation.” The first speaker in the series on September 16 is Berkeley University’s Dylan Riley. Reservations are essential as the seminars are organized in physical form at the foundation’s downtown Athens premises (17 Kallidromiou, Exarchia).

