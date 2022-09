The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) is hosting its annual – and extremely popular – Social Ballroom Festival this weekend, taking place at the Agora venue. For this event, dance schools have been invited to strut their stuff, teach participants how to join in the fun and then throw a dance party. Friday’s program is dedicated to the tango, Saturday to swing and Sunday to disco. Admission is free of charge.

