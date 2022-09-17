Xylouris Tribute | Athens | September 21
Conductor and songwriter Stavros Xarchakos pays tribute to the great Cretan lyra player and composer Nikos Xylouris (1936-80) with a big concert at the Herod Atticus Theater. The list of guest stars joining the 13-member orchestra includes members of the legendary musician’s family who carry on in his footsteps – Antonis (Psarantonis), Yiannis, Giorgis, Niki, Lambis and Eleftheria Xylouris – as well as vocalists Miltos Paschalidis, Christos Thivaios and Iro Saia. Doors open at 9 p.m. and seats can be reserved at Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, ticketservices.gr, tel 210.723.4567).