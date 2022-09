Award-winning aerial photographer Daniel Franc is showing a series of iconic works shot by drone at the Blank Wall Gallery (blankwallgallery.com) in downtown Kypseli. In “Invisible Worlds,” the Prague-based artist reveals his fascination with the natural world in images of some of its spectacular landscapes.

