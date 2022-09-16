WHAT'S ON

Fred Boissonnas | Thessaloniki | To January 8

The Thessaloniki Museum of Photography (momus.gr) presents “Fred Boissonnas and the Mediterranean: A Photographic Odyssey” at the port warehouse complex, comprising 110 works and multimedia applications that encapsulate the evolution of the great late Swiss photographer’s vision. Boissonnas (1858-1946) spent more than three decades photographing the Mediterranean and was particularly fascinated by the region of the Balkans, having captured some wonderful historical shots of landscapes and everyday life in Greece among many other countries.

Photography Exhibition

