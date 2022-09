Following a sold-out run last spring and critically acclaimed appearances in other parts of Europe, choreographer Christos Papadopoulos returns to the stage of the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org) with “Larsen C.” A celebration of minimalism and the inexorability of life and motion, the piece is inspired by the infinitesimal movement of the 10,000-year-old Antarctic iceberg after which it is named. Tickets are already available and are expected to sell fast.

