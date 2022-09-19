WHAT'S ON

The Thread | Thessaloniki | September 21 & 22

Paying tribute to ambient electronica pioneer Vangelis Papathanasiou, who died in May, the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) is staging “The Thread,” a dance performance featuring the last piece of music he composed. Inspired by the story of Ariadne and marrying the two seemingly incongruous worlds of Greek mythology and contemporary dance, “The Thread” is the product of a formidable partnership between Papathanasiou, British choreographer Russell Maliphant and London-based Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou.

