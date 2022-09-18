WHAT'S ON

Kings of Convenience | Athens | September 20

Indie folk-pop act Kings of Convenience are coming to Greece for a show at the Acropol Theater (9 Ippocratous), following the release of their fourth studio album, “Peace or Love,” which comes 12 years after their last release. Thanks to its “winsome” acoustics, the Norwegian duo broke out on the international scene with a successful first album, “Quiet Is the New Loud,” produced by Coldplay producer Ken Nelson, in 2001. Tickets for the Athens show can be purchased online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

